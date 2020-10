Boy band BTS under fire in China after thanking Korean vets for their service Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Chinese internet users and state media took the comments as a slap at China, whose soldiers fought alongside North Korean forces during... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources K-pop controversy: Questions over BTS mandatory military service



It is regarded as a duty that all men over 18 should be proud to fulfil, and that no one should skip. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this