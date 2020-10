PyMarketWatch Starbucks Ties Executive Pay to 2025 Diversity Targets - The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/mfBL2Rogu5 10 minutes ago

Sasha Sanyal Great to see companies take a leadership roles while the government takes the conversation in the wrong direction!… https://t.co/NGhw6MZB2V 12 minutes ago

Ryan Lipton This is smart. You can now guarantee Starbucks will hit the diversity targets https://t.co/A2vnmsldA6 13 minutes ago

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Starbucks’ targets for a more-diverse workforce come as the Trump administration is discouraging companies with fed… https://t.co/9QAA6xWkEI 14 minutes ago

The Irish Outcast an ExPat who votes The greatest way to increase #racism is to use #race as the only measurement of success. Everyone else not of tha… https://t.co/V6X5OOqVUK 15 minutes ago

Patricia Norman RT @WSJ: Starbucks’ targets for a more-diverse workforce come as the Trump administration is discouraging companies with federal contracts… 18 minutes ago

Daily Tucsonan Starbucks Ties Executive Pay to 2025 Diversity Targets - The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/TnKxOrowpy via @GoogleNews 41 minutes ago