Mariu Suarez Coronavirus live news: EU governments 'unprepared' for new infection surge; Germany sets daily case record https://t.co/5Clmm9qMCF 3 minutes ago Jazi Zilber UK analysis of four types of "post covid syndrome" https://t.co/H75nsFn987 cc @hbdchick @RealYeyoZa 9 minutes ago ElMonstruoIlustrado Coronavirus live news: EU governments 'unprepared' for new infection surge; Germany sets daily case record… https://t.co/Za7ir8IJCb 11 minutes ago Colin Sumner Coronavirus live news: EU governments 'unprepared' for new infection surge; Germany sets daily case record; France… https://t.co/g5PooIlQ7c 19 minutes ago Little Anne RT @ClimateDepot: Madness! Open up! French president announces curfew for Paris and other cities - https://t.co/dqHCKWaAC5 41 minutes ago John-Paul Smiley Coronavirus live news: Germany sets daily case record, WHO says young people may not get vaccine until 2022 https://t.co/kkgO5kOs5S 45 minutes ago Bromley Thai Massage Coronavirus live news: EU governments 'unprepared' for new infection surge; Germany sets daily case record… https://t.co/2K9doVj3v4 55 minutes ago harry riedl RT @EdAsante77: Your first mistake is listening to them, the second is repeating their nonsense: Germany has posted a record daily increase… 1 hour ago