Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Race to the White House: Virus surges in key US election battleground states

New Zealand Herald Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Race to the White House: Virus surges in key US election battleground statesRising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before election day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Economist - Published
News video: Election 2020: what the data tell us

Election 2020: what the data tell us 11:38

 The presidential election has been transformed by data. From key swing states and early voting to voter suppression and possible election-night chaos, Elliott Morris, our data journalist and election guru, discusses his polling predictions and answers your questions about the 2020 race for the White...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Race to the White House: Trump, Biden hold simultaneous televised town halls [Video]

Race to the White House: Trump, Biden hold simultaneous televised town halls

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:16Published
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Top Trump ally Chris Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask at White House

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House, after he and US President Donald Trump both came down with the..
New Zealand Herald

McConnell rules out vote on COVID bill as Trump hits campaign trail

 As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ruling out a vote on a comprehensive stimulus bill. "Red and Blue"..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll [Video]

Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll

[NFA] Four years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump rode a wave of late-deciding voters to a shocking election victory. But those voters are unlikely to rescue him again, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
As Doors Slam All Around Him, Trump Spends Election Run-Up Ranting On Fox News [Video]

As Doors Slam All Around Him, Trump Spends Election Run-Up Ranting On Fox News

US President Donald Trump appears to be running out of lifelines to save himself politically. CNN reports Trump had hoped a range of pivotal events would turn the electoral tide in his direction, but..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this