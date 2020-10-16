Watch Matt Damon Roast Ben Affleck About Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Global  
 

In a new video announcing a charity fundraiser, Matt Damon pokes fun at BFF Ben Affleck for Robert Pattinson taking over as Batman.
 The Batman Movie (2022) - trailer HD - starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman - Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial criminal...

Matt Damon Makes Fun of Ben Affleck Over Batman Role: Robert Pattinson Took Your Job

 In an Instagram video, Ben tells his fellow actor, 'Tell something they're interested in like, 'Hey, come see me Jason Bourne... Batman and...,' ' prompting the...
