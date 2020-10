China’s High-Carbon Plans Clash With Climate Pledge – Analysis Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

By Michael Lelyveld



China has yet to explain how it can reconcile plans for thousands of high-polluting projects with President Xi Jinping's pledge to achieve "net-zero" carbon emissions before 2060, energy and environmental experts say.



So far, the government has continued to allow investment in coal-fired power plants... By Michael LelyveldChina has yet to explain how it can reconcile plans for thousands of high-polluting projects with President Xi Jinping's pledge to achieve "net-zero" carbon emissions before 2060, energy and environmental experts say.So far, the government has continued to allow investment in coal-fired power plants 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this