PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide 01:20 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.