Man on parole after 23 years in jail for stealing hedge clippers
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
A man has been released from prison after more than 20 years behind bars for stealing a pair of hedge clippers.Fair Wayne Bryant, now 63, of Louisiana in the US, was sentenced to life in prison in 1997.He has spent the past 23...
