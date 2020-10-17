Global  
 

Man on parole after 23 years in jail for stealing hedge clippers

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Man on parole after 23 years in jail for stealing hedge clippersA man has been released from prison after more than 20 years behind bars for stealing a pair of hedge clippers.Fair Wayne Bryant, now 63, of Louisiana in the US, was sentenced to life in prison in 1997.He has spent the past 23...
