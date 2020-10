Héctor Bósquez 🇵🇦👨‍⚕️ RT @StephenNelson: Congrats to the Tampa Bay Rays. 2020 American League champions. The last out and fireworks show here at Petco! #RaysUp #… 5 minutes ago Mark A. Felkins RT @AP: BREAKING: Tampa Bay Rays advance to World Series, beating Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of American League Championship Series. http… 7 minutes ago Vicman RT @CNN: The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to clinch the American League crown and advance to the Wo… 8 minutes ago Vicman RT @NBCNews: Tampa Bay Rays win American League pennant, will face Dodgers or Braves in World Series. https://t.co/69aEjNqtny 9 minutes ago 🧜🏻‍♀️Marcela🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @RaysBaseball: It wasn't easy, it wasn't pretty But your Tampa Bay Rays are American League Champions https://t.co/EjeBy2hsT8 12 minutes ago Ethan RT @facksy11: Good morning, the Tampa Bay Rays are American League Champions and World Series bound. 13 minutes ago BURG Sports Network RT @TerpsBaseball: 🏆🏆🏆 @Sweet_n_Lowe5 becomes the second Terp to win the American League pennant! 📰 https://t.co/NEBAASHbUj #ProTerps |… 19 minutes ago Friar Phil® RT @friarphilSD: And there go the Astros, back to Houston, after losing tonight and watching the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays ce… 23 minutes ago