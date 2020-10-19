Global  
 

Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again

BBC News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Rays look to advance to World Series

Rays look to advance to World Series 01:02

 Rays look to advance to World Series

Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World Series

 Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays one of six MLB franchises who've never won a World Series

 The Tampa Bay Rays are four wins away from claiming their first World Series title; which other teams have yet to get that elusive championship ring?
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second time

 The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
BBC News

Rays stave off Astros in Game 7 to advance to World Series for second time in franchise history

 The Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
USATODAY.com

Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. Dodgers

 The Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com

NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?

 The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
USATODAY.com

In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCS

 In a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Houston Astros look to join rare company by overcoming 3-0 deficit against Tampa Bay Rays

 The Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.
USATODAY.com

