Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
World Series Championship of Major League Baseball
Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World SeriesCody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Rays one of six MLB franchises who've never won a World SeriesThe Tampa Bay Rays are four wins away from claiming their first World Series title; which other teams have yet to get that elusive championship ring?
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second timeThe Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
BBC News
Rays stave off Astros in Game 7 to advance to World Series for second time in franchise historyThe Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States
Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. DodgersThe Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com
NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
USATODAY.com
In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCSIn a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Houston Astros look to join rare company by overcoming 3-0 deficit against Tampa Bay RaysThe Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.
USATODAY.com
