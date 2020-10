Samaritan’s Purse deploys emergency field hospital to Bahamas amid coronavirus crisis Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

After treating hundreds of COVID-19 patients in New York and Italy, Samaritan’s Purse is now building an emergency field hospital in Nassau in the Bahamas at the request of the Bahamian prime minister and has deployed a disaster assistance response team there, the evangelical ministry has announced. 👓 View full article

