Kamala Harris' niece slammed after she tweets photo of her as Goddess Durga Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Hindu groups in the US have sought an apology from the niece of Senator Kamala Harris for tweeting an "offensive" image, which depicted the Democratic vice presidential nominee as goddess Durga.



The tweet has now been deleted by Meena Harris, 35, who is a lawyer, a children's book author and the founder of the Phenomenal Woman

