US Navy jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
US Navy jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safelyA United States Navy fighter jet crashed today in the Mojave Desert but its pilot safely ejected, the Navy said.The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley went down during a routine training...
California city to give 800 residents free cash in the country's largest guaranteed income program

 The Compton Pledge guarantees cash payments between $300 and $600 to a group of 800 "pre-verified" residents each month for two years.
 
USATODAY.com

British rocker Spencer Davis, bandleader behind 'Gimme Some Lovin' dead at 81

 After the Spencer Davis Group disbanded in 1969, Davis launched a brief solo career, moving to California, before he later became a record executive.
USATODAY.com

California ballot drop box set ablaze in possible arson, damaging up to 100 ballots

 It remains unclear how many ballots were affected but Baldwin Park Mayor Manuel Lozano said that there were around 100 in the box that were damaged.
USATODAY.com

