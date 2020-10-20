|
US Navy jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
A United States Navy fighter jet crashed today in the Mojave Desert but its pilot safely ejected, the Navy said.The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley went down during a routine training...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Navy Maritime service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer dubbed Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S.Navy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Watch: INS Talwar undertakes refueling with US Navy tanker in Arabian Sea
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:57Published
Watch: INS Talwar on mission-based deployment undertakes refueling with US Navy tanker
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
California State in the western United States
California city to give 800 residents free cash in the country's largest guaranteed income programThe Compton Pledge guarantees cash payments between $300 and $600 to a group of 800 "pre-verified" residents each month for two years.
USATODAY.com
British rocker Spencer Davis, bandleader behind 'Gimme Some Lovin' dead at 81After the Spencer Davis Group disbanded in 1969, Davis launched a brief solo career, moving to California, before he later became a record executive.
USATODAY.com
California ballot drop box set ablaze in possible arson, damaging up to 100 ballotsIt remains unclear how many ballots were affected but Baldwin Park Mayor Manuel Lozano said that there were around 100 in the box that were damaged.
USATODAY.com
Mojave Desert Desert in southwestern United States
Naval Air Station Lemoore
Central Valley (California) Flat valley that dominates central California
Migrants Face “Double Threat” Amid Coronavirus PandemicArticle By WN.com Guest Writer Jacqueline Skalski-Fouts Virginia, USA As an economic recession looms, migrants vulnerable to poverty, facing conflict,..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this