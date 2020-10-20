US Navy jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely

Watch: INS Talwar undertakes refueling with US Navy tanker in Arabian Sea



Indian warship INS Talwar undertook refueling with US Navy tanker USNS Yukon in Northern Arabian Sea. It was done under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). The defence agreement allows both countries to work closely & use each other's bases. In 2016, India and the US inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation. "INS Talwar on mission-based deployment in Northern Arabian Sea undertook refuelling with @USNavy Fleet Tanker USNSYukon under LEMOA," Indian Navy tweeted. In the following tweet, the Navy said, "The evolution apart from highlighting interoperability between Indian Navy and US Navy enables presence for enhancing maritime security." Watch the full video for more.

