Trump admin approves more than $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan, angering China

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The Trump administration has approved more than $1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan in a move likely to further ratchet up tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages 02:02

 WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will seek to sell Taiwan at least five and possibly seven advanced weapons systems, according to recent reports by Reuters and the New York Times. Reuters reports the administration on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13 notified Congress of its intention...

