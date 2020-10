Armenia Imposes Embargo On Turkey’s Products Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The Armenian



Besides the economic side of the issue, restrictions on the import of Turkish products include a security component, as Turkey is openly supporting Azerbaijan in its terrorist... The Armenian government on Tuesday, October 20 imposed a temporary embargo on Turkish products. The decision will enter into force on December 31.Besides the economic side of the issue, restrictions on the import of Turkish products include a security component, as Turkey is openly supporting Azerbaijan in its terrorist 👓 View full article

