Stephen Colbert Calls BS on Rudy Giuliani's Borat Excuse Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

“I take off a mic every night,” the “Late Show” host said. “Never once have I reclined on a king-sized bed and then launched a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Felicity Huffman Has a Legal Request After Leaving Prison Felicity Huffman has a request for a judge after her prison stint – TMZ Disney announces a new musical! – Just Jared Jr This viral moment between a kitten...

Just Jared 8 hours ago





Tweets about this