Iran, Russia Accused Of Election Interference

Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Watch VideoU.S. intelligence officials say foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with the presidential election.
"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," said John Ratcliffe,...
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as..