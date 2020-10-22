Global  
 

Iran, Russia Accused Of Election Interference

Newsy Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Iran, Russia Accused Of Election InterferenceWatch VideoU.S. intelligence officials say foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with the presidential election.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," said John Ratcliffe,...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election

Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election 02:39

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports the press conference comes after Democratic voters in Florida received threatening emails.

WEB EXTRA: Intelligence Officials Say Iran and Russia Obtained Voter Information [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Intelligence Officials Say Iran and Russia Obtained Voter Information

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia have obtained voter information. At a news conference Wednesday evening, he said "This data can be used by foreign actors to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
10222020 Russian Interference [Video]

10222020 Russian Interference

US Intelligence found that Iran and Russia may be interfering in the current election

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election [Video]

Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:59Published

U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

 U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed...
CTV News

European stocks fall as unease grows over US election

 FBI statement on election interference by Iran and Russia adds to concerns of a disputed result
FT.com Also reported by •RTTNews

FBI Director Warns About ‘Unverified Claims’ on Election But Assures: ‘You Should Be Confident That Your Vote Counts’

 FBI Director *Christopher Wray* warned the country about election disinformation at Wednesday night's press conference warning about attempts at interference...
Mediaite


