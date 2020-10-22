Iran, Russia Accused Of Election Interference Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoU.S. intelligence officials say foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with the presidential election.



"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," said John Ratcliffe,... Watch VideoU.S. intelligence officials say foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with the presidential election."We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," said John Ratcliffe, 👓 View full article

