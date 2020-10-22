Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett's nomination; Democrats boycott vote
4 hours ago) Barrett's nomination was approved by the committee, and will head to the Senate floor Friday.
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday. This video produced by Jonah Green.
