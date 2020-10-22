Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett's nomination; Democrats boycott vote

Upworthy Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Barrett's nomination was approved by the committee, and will head to the Senate floor Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott

Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott 02:02

 The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday. This video produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination [Video]

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published
Dems Call Judge Amy Coney Barrett Hearing, Vote A 'Sham' [Video]

Dems Call Judge Amy Coney Barrett Hearing, Vote A 'Sham'

he Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Senate committee OKs Amy Coney Barrett. Here's what happens next in her Supreme Court confirmation

 The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. Here's what happens next.
USATODAY.com

Live Updates: Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Nomination

 The decision clears the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CBS 2

Senate Judiciary Committee Sets Date To Vote On Barrett Nomination Next Week

 The panel plans to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 22, despite attempts by Democrats to delay the...
NPR


Tweets about this