US gives full approval for antiviral remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
US regulators have given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat the Covid-19 patients in hospitals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Veklury, the drug's brand name, cut the recovery time on average by five days during clinical trials. "Veklury is the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive FDA...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval 01:29

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States. Gavino Garay reports.

