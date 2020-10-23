US gives full approval for antiviral remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Friday, 23 October 2020 () US regulators have given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat the Covid-19 patients in hospitals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Veklury, the drug's brand name, cut the recovery time on average by five days during clinical trials. "Veklury is the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive FDA...
