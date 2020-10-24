Global  
 

2 pilots onboard US Navy plane killed in crash

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Two pilots were killed when a US Navy aircraft crashed in the state of Alabama, according to naval authorities. The crash involving a US Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft took place on Friday evening near Foley city, the Alabama-based WKRG-TV said in a news report. Confirming the accident, the US Naval Air Forces said in a...
