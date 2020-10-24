2 pilots onboard US Navy plane killed in crash

Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Two pilots were killed when a US Navy aircraft crashed in the state of Alabama, according to naval authorities. The crash involving a US Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft took place on Friday evening near Foley city, the Alabama-based WKRG-TV said in a news report. Confirming the accident, the US Naval Air Forces said in a...
3 young women of the Indian Navy are ready to take on Maritime Reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft. The Indian Navy's first batch of women pilots have been operationalised on Dornier aircraft by the Southern Naval Command.
