US election: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump with fake 'Covid-19 plan' website

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
US election: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump with fake 'Covid-19 plan' websiteDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has mocked US President Donald Trump's strategy for managing the coronavirus crisis in the US releasing a fake "Trump Covid Plan" website. After eight months of this pandemic, we finally...
News video: Biden And Trump Spar In Final Debate Before Election Day

 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred in the final debate before Election Day. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden makes the case for why he should be president

 The former vice president talks with Norah O'Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the "stark" differences between himself and President..
CBS News

Why did Pres Trump abruptly exit his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl?

 “[Joe Biden has] never been asked a question that’s hard,” President Trump told Lesley Stahl before standing up to exit the interview
CBS News

Questions and Answers About the Bidens and a Deal in China

 There is no evidence that the former vice president was involved in or profited from a joint venture pursued by his son and brother.
NYTimes.com

Biden and Trump fight over securing the Black male vote

 As the presidential election enters its final stretch, both candidates are making a strong push for Black male voters. Nikole Killion spoke to three generations..
CBS News

The Election May Hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the Polls Get the State Right?

 Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump

The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut short

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News

President Trump’s plea to suburban women voters

 President Trump: “I said kiddingly, ‘Suburban women, you should love me.’"
CBS News

President Trump calls on SCOTUS to end Affordable Care Act

 President Trump calls on the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
CBS News

President Trump repeats unsupported claim about spying

 President Trump repeats unproven "spying" claim about the Obama Administration
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States)

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Senate votes to advance SCOTUS nominee Barrett

 Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Often Rules for Police in Excessive Force Cases

 In her three years as a federal appeals court judge, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison guards accused of...
Newsmax Also reported by •The Age

Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: 'Are we in Cleveland?'

 A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.
FOXNews.com

Deeply value friendship with India: Joe Biden

 Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India's air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday...
Mid-Day


