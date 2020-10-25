Cody Bellinger back in center field for Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series Game 5

Brother of Rays Pitcher Tyler Glasnow finally gets to see him play this season
Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow made the start in game one and his older brother, Ted, made the trip from California see Tyler on the big stage.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.
John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERD
John Smoltz joins Colin Cowherd to talk the World Series after the Tampa Bay Rays tied up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smoltz talks how dynamic a player like Mookie Betts has been for..