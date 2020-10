'France has 'lost control' of COVID': French doctor Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Virus patients now occupy more than half of France's intensive care units, and some doctors are urging tougher restrictions after another record jump in confirmed infections.



Dr Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the government's virus advisory body, expressed surprise on Monday at the "brutality" of the rise, after over 52,000... 👓 View full article