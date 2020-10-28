Global  
 

Coral reef the size of the Empire State Building found off Australia's coast

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Scientists discovered a massive detached coral reef that is larger than the empire state building off the coast of northeastern Australia this month, the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced. 
