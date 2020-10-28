Coral reef the size of the Empire State Building found off Australia's coast
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Scientists discovered a massive detached coral reef that is larger than the empire state building off the coast of northeastern Australia this month, the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced.
A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers. Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an...