Scientists Find Massive Coral Reef In Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The 1,600-foot-tall coral reef is taller than the Empire State Building, and its base is a mile wide. It's the first time in 120 years since a coral reef this size has been discovered.
A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers. Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an...