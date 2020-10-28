Global  
 

Scientists Find Massive Coral Reef In Australia's Great Barrier Reef

NPR Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The 1,600-foot-tall coral reef is taller than the Empire State Building, and its base is a mile wide. It's the first time in 120 years since a coral reef this size has been discovered.
 A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers. Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an...

A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State Building

 Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.  
Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier Reef The detached reef, taller than the Empire State Building, was discovered at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef off Cape York Australian scientists have...
Australian scientists discover 500-meter-tall coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef

 Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, measuring more than 500 meters high -- taller than the Empire State Building,...
