A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State Building
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
