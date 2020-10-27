Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State Building

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Empire State Building Empire State Building Office skyscraper in Manhattan, New York City

NASA attempts first ever mission to retrieve sample from asteroid

 A NASA spacecraft will make a daring attempt on Tuesday afternoon to collect a sample from an asteroid, and then bring it back to Earth. If successful, this..
CBS News

Great Barrier Reef Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia, World Heritage Site

Coral skyscraper discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

 An underwater coral skyscraper taller than the Auckland Sky Tower has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef.Scientists from Australia's James Cook University..
New Zealand Herald
Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming [Video]

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

The alarming findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming [Video]

Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

[NFA] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s [Video]

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s

The mass disappearance of coral reefs is just another sign that the planet’s ecosystem is crying out for help.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:53Published
The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years [Video]

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Australia's First Underwater Hotel Lets You Sleep Next To Fish In The Great Barrier Reef [Video]

Australia's First Underwater Hotel Lets You Sleep Next To Fish In The Great Barrier Reef

Fancy actually sleeping with the fishes? Australia's first underwater hotel allows guests to sleep next to fish in the Great Barrier Reef. Offered by marine tourism agency Cruise Whitsundays,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State Building

 Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.  
USATODAY.com

Great Barrier Reef has lost half its coral since studies began

Great Barrier Reef has lost half its coral since studies began A study of the Great Barrier Reef has concluded that the complex forest of corals has shrunk by half in the past three decades.It's no secret that the largest...
New Zealand Herald

HSBC, Queensland government buy 'credits' to protect Great Barrier Reef

 Queensland and HSBC said  they will make a "world-first investment" to protect the world-heritage listed Great Barrier Reef which is suffering from extensive...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this