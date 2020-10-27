Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest PDA through the years

Upworthy Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
After five years, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! 01:05

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, as Blake credited his new fiancée with "saving" his life.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:17Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Officially Engaged! [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Officially Engaged!

Multiples sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two recently got engaged in Oklahoma over the weekend

Credit: People     Duration: 01:22Published
'Yes please!' Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement on social media [Video]

'Yes please!' Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement on social media

Blake Shelton proposed to his "Voice" co-star Gwen Stefani, and she said yes. The couple announced their engagement on social media.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, five years after they started dating! They announced the news on her Instagram account with a photo of Gwen holding...
Just Jared

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged

 Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged!...
E! Online

Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years of dating

 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posted a cute photo from the proposal on their social media pages.
DNA


Tweets about this