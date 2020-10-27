|
|
|
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest PDA through the years
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
After five years, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! 01:05
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, as Blake credited his new fiancée with "saving" his life.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|