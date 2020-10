Dozens Arrested As New Yorkers Protest Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr.



Protests turned violent in Brooklyn of the deadly police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia. CBS2's John Dias has reaction from the mayor. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 11 hours ago

Footage shows a massive fight breaking out between passengers onboard a Ryanair flight



Watch the moment a fight broke out between passengers in the middle of a Ryanair flight. Two male passengers were filmed running down the aisle towards a fight at the front of the plane between a woman.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 15 hours ago