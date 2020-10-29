Health Workers And Their Families Account For 1 In 6 Hospital COVID-19 Cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AOC Thanks The Women of Elmhurst Hospital - WOTY Tribute



On March 25th, New York had confirmed almost 17,000 cases across its five boroughs. 30% were concentrated in Queens. Meet the women of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens who are fighting for their lives—and.. Credit: GLAMOUR Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Covid-19 patients perform garba with healthcare workers at Mumbai's Covid center: Watch | Oneindia



On the occasion of Navratri festival, patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco COVID-19 Center in Mumbai’s Goregaon on October 19. Navratri is being celebrated across country from.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai's Nesco COVID-19 Center



On the occasion of Navratri festival, patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco COVID-19 Center in Mumbai's Goregaon on October 19. Navratri is being celebrated across country from.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this