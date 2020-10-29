Health Workers And Their Families Account For 1 In 6 Hospital COVID-19 Cases
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Healthcare workers and their families account for a sixth (17%) of hospital admissions for covid-19 in the working age population (18-65 years), finds a study from Scotland published by The BMJ.
Although hospital admission with covid-19 in this age group was very low overall, the risk for healthcare workers and their families...
Doctors and health workers at Hindu Rao Hospital continued their strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi on October 27. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash met them and assured them that their 1 or 2 months' salaries will be released today. "Today evening, I will sanction...
On March 25th, New York had confirmed almost 17,000 cases across its five boroughs. 30% were concentrated in Queens. Meet the women of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens who are fighting for their lives—and..