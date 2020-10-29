Global  
 

Health Workers And Their Families Account For 1 In 6 Hospital COVID-19 Cases

Eurasia Review Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Health Workers And Their Families Account For 1 In 6 Hospital COVID-19 CasesHealthcare workers and their families account for a sixth (17%) of hospital admissions for covid-19 in the working age population (18-65 years), finds a study from Scotland published by The BMJ.

Although hospital admission with covid-19 in this age group was very low overall, the risk for healthcare workers and their families...
