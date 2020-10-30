Global  
 

The Hajjana: Heritage Of Saudi Arabia’s Camel Riding Border Patrol Honored

Eurasia Review Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The Hajjana: Heritage Of Saudi Arabia’s Camel Riding Border Patrol HonoredThe Hajjana — fearless camel riders who patrolled the Kingdom’s borders — helped pave the way for the establishment of the modern Saudi state.
Their story goes back almost 90 years when a Hajjana border patrol was established during the reign of King Abdul Aziz in 1933.

After the Kingdom’s founder reclaimed Al-Ahsa,...
