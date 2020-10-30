Global  
 

US coronavirus cases hit record daily high and experts warn daily death rates will triple by mid-January

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Daily Covid-19 cases in the US reached a record high on Thursday, with experts warning that death rates could triple by mid-January.
