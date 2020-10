Walter Wallace's Family Won't Call For Officers To Face Murder Charges Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Walter Wallace's family says they're not calling for murder charges against the officers who killed him. The family says the police department didn't properly train the officers. Wallace family attorney Shaka Johnson called for Philadelphia police to