'A legend on screen and off': Tributes pour in after death of Sean Connery

CTV News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Tributes from actors, celebrities, and politicians alike poured in after the death of Scottish actor Sean Connery was announced Saturday with the James Bond franchise crediting him with being ‘largely responsible’ for the success of the series.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News 01:23

 Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...

Related news from verified sources

‘Heartbroken’ Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to ‘film icon’ Sir Sean Connery

 Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” by the death of acting legend Sir Sean Connery and that the “world will miss him”.
Belfast Telegraph

Sean Connery: Tributes pour in for Scots James Bond legend after death

Sean Connery: Tributes pour in for Scots James Bond legend after death Celebrities and heartbroken fans of the Scottish actor have been rushing to pay tribute.
Daily Record


