'A legend on screen and off': Tributes pour in after death of Sean Connery
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Tributes from actors, celebrities, and politicians alike poured in after the death of Scottish actor Sean Connery was announced Saturday with the James Bond franchise crediting him with being ‘largely responsible’ for the success of the series.
Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...