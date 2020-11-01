Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘You Were My Greatest James Bond’
Sunday, 1 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery, who died in his sleep at the age of 90....
Video Credit: ODN - Published
12 hours ago
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables.
His many awards also included two Baftas and...
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 01:54
