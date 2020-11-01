Global  
 

Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘You Were My Greatest James Bond’

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery, who died in his sleep at the age of 90....
 Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and...

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

 The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at the age of 90, as he was remembered as “the world’s...
