Shocking footage shows Trump supporters 'ambush' Biden bus
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The FBI is investigating after a "caravan" of vehicles flying Trump flags surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas, leading to a pick-up truck allegedly ramming a Democratic staffer's car.Footage on social media shows pick-up...
