Shocking footage shows Trump supporters 'ambush' Biden bus

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 November 2020
Shocking footage shows Trump supporters 'ambush' Biden busThe FBI is investigating after a "caravan" of vehicles flying Trump flags surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas, leading to a pick-up truck allegedly ramming a Democratic staffer's car.Footage on social media shows pick-up...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump 01:21

 Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next Tuesday's election.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

US President Donald Trump has predicted a 'great red wave' of Republicanvoters will sweep him to a second term in Tuesday's election. Mr Trump spoketo supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

CBS Weekend News, October 31, 2020

 Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day; Drive-in horror shows for Halloween gain popularity in Japan amid pandemic
CBS News

Biden staff call 911 after bus swarmed by Trump supporters on Texas highway

 According to the Biden campaign, the vehicles surrounded the bus trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding multiple rallies on the final weekend before Election Day. Both candidates are making a push to lock up Pennsylvania,..
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

F.B.I. Arrests Michigan Men Tied to White Supremacist Group

 Two members of the Base, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi group, were accused of trying to threaten a host of a podcast that describes itself as "confronting..
NYTimes.com

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican party

 Hackers reportedly stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party just weeks before the election using a scheme involving manipulated invoices, the..
The Verge
More Americans on Both the Right and Left Want a Gun

More Americans on Both the Right and Left Want a Gun

FBI data reveals that gun sales have spiked to near-record numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Texas smashed early voting records. Which party will benefit?

 With a record number of ballots cast in early voting in Texas, candidates, strategists and analysts are looking for clues as to how the state will go.
USATODAY.com

Trump Supporters Succeed in Chasing Biden Bus Out of Austin, TX Area

 A group of Trump supporters on the outskirts of Austin reportedly ran a Biden campaign bus out of town after trying to hold an event there ... and, apparently,..
TMZ.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?

 Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that doesn't guarantee ​the Democratic candidate victory...
WorldNews

A look at the Biden and Trump campaigns' strategies in final stretch before Election Day

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden were on the campaign trail Saturday, the final weekend before Election Day. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Pat Kessler Unpacks The Takeaways From Trump, Biden Visits

Pat Kessler Unpacks The Takeaways From Trump, Biden Visits

President Donald Trump addressed supporters in Rochester late today, while Democratic rival Joe Biden held an event outside the state fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Pat Kessler reports (2:32). WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
Man sums up overwhelming anxiety Biden supporters have towards rapidly impending election

Man sums up overwhelming anxiety Biden supporters have towards rapidly impending election

A man in New York City sums up overwhelming anxiety Biden supporters have towards the rapidly impending election on October 29, discussing the fear over a Trump victory and general worries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Joe Biden snaps at 'ugly' Trump hecklers

Joe Biden snaps at 'ugly' Trump hecklers

As his speech was disrupted by Trump supporters in Minnesota, the Democrat called them "ugly folks."

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate

CBS Weekend News, October 31, 2020

 Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day; Drive-in horror shows for Halloween gain popularity in Japan amid pandemic
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'The most visited state': Trump, Biden barnstorm Pennsylvania as key state on final campaign weekend

 Pennsylvania, where Trump and Biden will each campaign on the final campaign weekend, could be the tipping point deciding who wins the White House.
USATODAY.com Also reported by CBS News FOXNews.com NYTimes.com

Ari Fleischer: Biden is 'taking advantage of' a 'broken-down media' that is 'biased against Trump'

 The Biden campaign is "taking advantage" of the media bias against President Trump to keep the controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden's son...
FOXNews.com


arachno_commie

They joke about Ice Cube voting Trump and like that's slanderous?? He is absolutely not supporting Trump. 2 hours ago

tmarkgentry

It you look at the direction of the two campaigns at this point Trump is on a roll and Biden is low energy. Momentum or big mo with Trump 2 hours ago

texyellowdogdem

A look at the Biden and Trump campaigns' strategies in final stretch before Election Day 3 hours ago

geoffrey_mohan

"Look, I understand this is a president who wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the p… 3 hours ago

atmalenyqld

Trump Supporters Harass Biden Bus in Texas as Kamala Harris Campaigns in State Trump supp… 5 hours ago

alaturkanews

A look at the Biden and Trump campaigns' strategies in final stretch before Election Day 7 hours ago

KevinShechter

@lauriejwing @MSNBC When they're both on a debate: "Joe Biden is so old and weak and flimsy, he stutters, look at T… 7 hours ago

WFLANews

RT @ryanegorman: For a Trump vs. Biden tax policy comparison, @RichardRubinDC from the @WSJ joined me. We looked back at the Tax Cuts & Job… 9 hours ago