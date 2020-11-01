Global  
 

New New York Rule Requires Travelers To Test Negative For Virus

Newsy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
New New York Rule Requires Travelers To Test Negative For VirusWatch VideoAnyone traveling to New York will have to get a COVID-19 test before and after arriving there.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new policy as a replacement for a previous quarantine rule that required travelers from a number of states to isolate for 14 days.

Now instead of having a quarantine list,...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Weather: CBS2's 11/1 Sunday Morning Update

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/1 Sunday Morning Update 03:58

 John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

