New New York Rule Requires Travelers To Test Negative For Virus Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAnyone traveling to New York will have to get a COVID-19 test before and after arriving there.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new policy as a replacement for a previous quarantine rule that required travelers from a number of states to isolate for 14 days.



