|
|
|
New New York Rule Requires Travelers To Test Negative For Virus
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoAnyone traveling to New York will have to get a COVID-19 test before and after arriving there.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new policy as a replacement for a previous quarantine rule that required travelers from a number of states to isolate for 14 days.
Now instead of having a quarantine list,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|