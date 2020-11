You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’



Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Sean Connery's Wife Says Actor Battled Dementia Prior to Death 12:25 PM PST 11/1/2020 by Lexy Perez FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME

Upworthy 8 hours ago



Sean Connery's Wife Reveals He Struggled With Dementia Before Death Micheline Roquebrune, wife of the late Sean Connery, is opening up about the legendary actor’s passing. The 91-year-old French-Moroccan artist spoke out about...

Just Jared 9 hours ago



Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says Sean Connery's wife Micheline Roquebrune said in a rare interview that her husband suffered from dementia before his death. The legendary Scottish actor, the...

E! Online 6 hours ago





Tweets about this