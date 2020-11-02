Global  
 

President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The Election

Newsy Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The ElectionWatch VideoA recent study from Stanford University said more than a dozen of President Trump's rallies have led to thousands of new COVID-19 cases.

Researchers looked at rallies held between late June and September.

The study found that 18 of the president's campaign rallies have led to more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic 00:39

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of...

Kenosha police announce road closures ahead of President Trump's visit to Kenosha [Video]

Kenosha police announce road closures ahead of President Trump's visit to Kenosha

Kenosha police announced several road closures ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha on Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published
Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election
TIME Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimesUpworthyCBS NewsUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential election

 President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr....
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUpworthyNYTimes.com

Trump rally crowd chants "fire Fauci"

 At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

