President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The Election

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of...
President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr.... CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Upworthy •NYTimes.com
At a late night rally in Miami less than 30 hours before Election Day, the crowd chanted "fire Fauci!" as President Trump insisted Americans wouldn't be hearing... CBS News Also reported by •Upworthy •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
Daranesha Herron RT @KVUE: President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election https://t.co/LRxgYtpbwV 29 seconds ago
Newsy Dr. Fauci has spoken publicly about the dangers of reopening quickly and how the president has ignored his advice.
https://t.co/2ibXGmtxYQ 1 minute ago
KVUE News President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election https://t.co/LRxgYtpbwV 1 minute ago
privateofficer President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election https://t.co/H5LcvFNPDf via @11AliveNews31 minutes ago
Andrea Salcedo Trump’s suggestion that he might fire Fauci marks another escalation in his months-long feud with the public health… https://t.co/kKgcbVxTcq 38 minutes ago
Mark Hearon RT @THV11: President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election
https://t.co/Q8uxfhKVQm https://t.co/gSfQ3aekU2 47 minutes ago
11Alive News President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election https://t.co/ZOs5dQZerj 50 minutes ago
THV11 President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election
https://t.co/Q8uxfhKVQm https://t.co/gSfQ3aekU2 51 minutes ago