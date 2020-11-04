Global  
 

'We feel good about where we are': Joe Biden addresses crowd in home state Delaware

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
As polls were closing across the US after American voted in the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed a crowd in his home state of Delaware, thanking supporters for their patience.

"Good evening. Your patience is commendable. We feel good about where we are," the BBC quoted Biden as saying to his...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election 00:38

 Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide poll. In the national RCP poll Biden has a 6.7% lead over Trump. However, experts warn that Pres....

