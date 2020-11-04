Ryan Reynolds, Method Man, Shaquille O'Neal, and 7 Other Celebrities Who Voted for the First Time in the 2020 Presidential Election
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
There are some names on this list of celebrities who voted for the first time in the 2020 presidential election that may surprise you.
There are some names on this list of celebrities who voted for the first time in the 2020 presidential election that may surprise you.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this