Ryan Reynolds, Method Man, Shaquille O'Neal, and 7 Other Celebrities Who Voted for the First Time in the 2020 Presidential Election

Stressing on the importance of voting in the US presidential election 2020, Hollywood celebrities have been some of the most vocal American citizens on social...

Celebs Who Voted For The First Time — Meghan Markle, Ryan Reynolds & More There’s a first time for everything! The 2020 U.S. presidential election is gearing up to be one of the most critical elections in recent history — and...

OK! Magazine 1 day ago



