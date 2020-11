First Star in the Milky Way to Send Out Radio Signals Is Sending Them Out Again



And this time scientists are ready. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Black Hole Sucks Star Like It's Spaghetti



BIRMINGHAM, UK — Scientists had a rare look at a black hole pulling a star apart over the last six months. Astronomers at the European Southern Observatory observed a black hole sucking in a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:36 Published 3 weeks ago