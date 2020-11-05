Global  
 

David Andahl, Who Died of Covid in October, Wins Seat in North Dakota

eBaums World Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
David Andahl, Who Died of Covid in October, Wins Seat in North DakotaDavid Andahl who died of COVID-19 on October 5th, has just won North Dakota's 8th district, in what might be the most bizarre news from election night 2020.
