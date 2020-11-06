US Election 2020: 264 or 253? Joe Biden vs Donald Trump math just got a whole lot wilder

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bill Press explains why he isn't buying the talk of a drawn out result in the presidential race



Commentator Bill Press tells Larry why he thinks voters will know on November 3rd who won the presidential election. Plus, 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis on why she's "ridin' with Biden," and singing.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 24:45 Published 10 minutes ago US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails



Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 1 hour ago Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory



[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US Election: Huge swing as Trump betting odds plummet There's been a lot of fluctation with betting odds in the last 24 hours and now Donald Trump is leading the race.Just hours ago, as votes started to come in for...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





