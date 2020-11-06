US Election 2020: 264 or 253? Joe Biden vs Donald Trump math just got a whole lot wilder
Friday, 6 November 2020 () It gets wilder by the minute. Now that two news outlets Fox and The Associated Press are holding firm to their 264 electoral vote count for Joe Biden and the rest of the US news media live in a parallel bubble that has called 253 for Biden, what happens if another six electoral votes land for Biden?
