Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell, police say

CTV News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell was a "random robbery" that turned fatal, and the suspect has been arrested, according to police in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas

Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas 00:41

 Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was shot and killed in a Dallas suburb over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

