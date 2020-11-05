Suspect arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell
Suspect D'Jon Antone has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Eddie Hassell American actor
Teen arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie HassellThe 30-year-old Hassell was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News
Texas Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Eddie HassellD’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the actor’s shooting death, the police said.
NYTimes.com
Suspect in 'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Shooting Death ArrestedThe person suspected of shooting and killing "Surface" actor Eddie Hassell has been arrested in Texas ... TMZ has learned. The Grand Prairie Police Department..
TMZ.com
Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in TexasThe 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News
Grand Prairie, Texas Place in Texas
Texas State in the southern United States
