Suspect arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Suspect D'Jon Antone has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas

Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas 00:41

 Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was shot and killed in a Dallas suburb over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Eddie Hassell American actor

Teen arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

 The 30-year-old Hassell was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News

Texas Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Eddie Hassell

 D’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the actor’s shooting death, the police said.
NYTimes.com

Suspect in 'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Shooting Death Arrested

 The person suspected of shooting and killing "Surface" actor Eddie Hassell has been arrested in Texas ... TMZ has learned. The Grand Prairie Police Department..
TMZ.com

Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in Texas

 The 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News

