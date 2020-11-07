Global  
 

Iranian FM Zarif Meets Venezuelan President Maduro

Eurasia Review Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Iranian FM Zarif Meets Venezuelan President MaduroIran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and other senior officials in a visit to the Latin American nation on Thursday.

Zarif, who traveled to Caracas on Wednesday for a three-leg tour of Latin America, held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas...
