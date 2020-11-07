Iranian FM Zarif Meets Venezuelan President Maduro
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and other senior officials in a visit to the Latin American nation on Thursday.
Zarif, who traveled to Caracas on Wednesday for a three-leg tour of Latin America, held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas...
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and other senior officials in a visit to the Latin American nation on Thursday.
Zarif, who traveled to Caracas on Wednesday for a three-leg tour of Latin America, held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources