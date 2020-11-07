Iranian FM Zarif Meets Venezuelan President Maduro

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other



In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on October 4, 2020 President Nicolás Maduro says Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in 6 years



Venezuela's oil revenue has collapsed 99 percent over the last six years, President Nicolás Maduro said, blaming financial sanctions put in place by the US for much of the loss. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published on September 30, 2020 Venezuela’s Maduro refutes UN human rights concerns



In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, president blamed Washington for instability in the region. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published on September 26, 2020