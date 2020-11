As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf



Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 37 minutes ago

Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrating Presidential Election Results In Harvard Square



Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in Harvard Square on Saturday to celebrate the news of the democratic ticket being projected as the winner the 2020 presidential election. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago