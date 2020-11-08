Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman vice president

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men—almost all of them white—entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris Makes History 02:37

 Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in Wilmington

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in Wilmington

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 15:10Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 10:36Published
"You ushered in a day for America": Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks voters [Video]

"You ushered in a day for America": Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks voters

"You ushered in a day for America": Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks voters.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

'We did it': Kamala Harris becomes first woman to be elected US vice president

 The Democratic victory in the US election not only means Joe Biden will be president but that his running mate Kamala Harris will become the first woman, African...
SBS

US Vice President Kamala Harris: A woman for America's future

 Kamala Harris has become the first woman elected as US vice president — and the first Black person as well. Could she someday become president? A political...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •UpworthyNews24BBC News

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who...
CBS News