What Does A Biden Win Mean For Global Climate Action? – Analysis
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
To translate his plan into action, Biden will have to exercise his executive powers as President and depend heavily on federal agencies.
By Tanushree Chandra
On 4 November, as the world anxiously awaited confirmation of the outcome of the US election — the world’s second largest emitter officially withdrew from the...
To translate his plan into action, Biden will have to exercise his executive powers as President and depend heavily on federal agencies.
By Tanushree Chandra
On 4 November, as the world anxiously awaited confirmation of the outcome of the US election — the world’s second largest emitter officially withdrew from the...
|
|
|
You Might Like