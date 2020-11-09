Global  
 

What Does A Biden Win Mean For Global Climate Action? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
To translate his plan into action, Biden will have to exercise his executive powers as President and depend heavily on federal agencies.

By Tanushree Chandra

On 4 November, as the world anxiously awaited confirmation of the outcome of the US election — the world’s second largest emitter officially withdrew from the...
