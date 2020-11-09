What Does A Biden Win Mean For Global Climate Action? – Analysis Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

To translate his plan into action, Biden will have to exercise his executive powers as President and depend heavily on federal agencies.



By Tanushree Chandra



On 4 November, as the world anxiously awaited confirmation of the outcome of the US election — the world’s second largest emitter officially withdrew from the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

