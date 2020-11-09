Ben Carson, Mark Meadows Test Positive For COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Attended White House Election Night Watch Party



Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:17 Published 3 hours ago Chief of staff without mask days before positive test



Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was seen without a mask during the president's news conference just three days before testing positive for COVID-19. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:22 Published 3 days ago Gov. Sisolak's staffer in Carson City tests positive for COVID-19



A member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend. More:.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40 Published on October 6, 2020